Large numbers of new COVID-19 cases were reported across the province this past weekend.

On Friday there were 97 new cases (out of 12,630 tests) followed by 263 on Saturday (out of 17,445 tests) and 218 on Sunday (out of 15,923 tests).

There were also eight additional deaths over those three days including one here in the South Zone.

In this part of the province, there were 29 new COVID-19 cases – the vast majority of them in the City of Lethbridge and Lethbridge County.

Lethbridge recorded eight new cases while Lethbridge County confirmed 18 new cases.

One new case was also reported in Cardston County, marking its first new case in almost a month.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says staying home while sick is imperative to preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

During her media update Monday afternoon, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she’s seeing an “alarming trend” with about 11 per cent of active cases admitting they are still going to work or to social gatherings while symptomatic and waiting for test results.

She says “we cannot prevent a second wave or limit the spread of COVID in Alberta if we do not all take these basic steps. I continue to ask employers to do whatever they can to support their staff in staying home while sick.”

Hinshaw also warned that “this is an important juncture. If together we cannot control the spread, we may be forced to consider additional, more restrictive measures.”