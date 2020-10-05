Lethbridge Family Services (LFS) is dealing with confirmed COVID-19 cases at its north side office.

Out of an abundance of caution, LFS closed that location on Friday (Oct. 2) and again Monday (Oct. 5). Over the weekend, a deep clean and sanitization took place at that facility.

Lethbridge Family Services says it’s working with Alberta Health now to assist with contact tracing.

“We will continue to be honest with our employees, clients, and the community, says LFS Director Michelle Gallucci in an emailed statement. “Every effort is being taken. There is much attention in the community on how low the case counts have been. This is dangerous and invites complacency. People must be vigilant with following public health guidance as cases are rising everywhere.”

At this time a decision hasn’t been made as to when the LFS offices will reopen.