A man from the Crowsnest Pass is facing charges after a standoff with RCMP.

Late Friday afternoon (Oct. 2), mounties were called out to reports of an assault in Lundbreck. One man allegedly assaulted another, left the scene, and then barricaded himself in another house, potentially with a firearm.

RCMP from the Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, and Piikani all responded and contained the area until the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K9 unit arrived.

Police say after negotiations with the suspect failed, the Emergency Response Team was able to get inside, however the man took off again. He was eventually caught a short distance away by a police dog.

29 year old Shaine William Smith of Lundbreck was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, and assault with a weapon.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP say the victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Williams is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek court on Tuesday (Oct. 6).