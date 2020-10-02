Jason Many Fingers. Photo courtesy of the Blood Tribe Police Service.

Blood Tribe Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

46 year old Jason Many Fingers was last seen leaving work in Standoff over two weeks ago and has not made contact with his family since then.

There has been no activity on his cell phone and police are concerned for his safety.

Many Fingers is about 6 feet tall and 175 pounds.

He is usually wearing dark sweat pants, a grey hoodie and a hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Blood Tribe Police or Crime Stoppers.