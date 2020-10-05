Rugged Luxury From The Bearded Ox

Luxury used to mean bespoke products crafted from high-quality materials by a skilled artisan. But in today’s market of cheaply-made, quickly-churned out products, the term luxury has lost its meaning.

At The Bearded Ox Timber Co., the definition of luxury hasn’t changed, just the style.

Allowing the natural beauty of wood grain to tell its story, The Bearded Ox crafts striking, original furniture, art pieces and fixtures from locally-harvested wood. Locally harvested, locally made.

The Bearded Ox brings local to a whole new level, from ‘seed to seat’. Partnering with city arborists, The Bearded Ox sources over a dozen varieties of Lethbridge trees, including:

● Applewood

● Cherry

● Poplar

● Cottonwood

● Fir

● Cedar

● Spruce

● Pine

● Ash

● Maple

● Elm

● Russian olive

Once felled, trees are kiln-dried and milled in The Bearded Ox’s nearby workshop. Here, a wide variety of cuts, grains and natural live edge lumber is stored and ready for custom creation.

For bespoke projects, you can source lumber from this warehouse (or even a tree from your own backyard), then get it milled into whatever finished product you can imagine, like flooring, furniture, art – especially the popular Ryver Epoxy tables. www.thebeardedox.ca/ryver-epoxy

Gorgeously ‘green’ furniture – that flirts with art

This hyper-local focus allows The Bearded Ox to minimize emissions from shipping and repurpose trees that would otherwise be mulched up and sent to the dump. Instead, each tree is brought in and lovingly dried and milled to accent its distinct beauty, from live edge, to unique grain.

Then, each piece finds its home in custom-crafted furniture, art, or decor spotlighting its individual charm. This gives every piece a fully bespoke quality you can’t find online.

Your local wood and epoxy supplier

For those who prefer to DIY, The Bearded Ox has you covered from start to finish. With a varied collection of local lumber in stock, you can take a walk through the yard and peruse the different shapes, sizes and species of lumber available to find that perfect colour, grain and texture for your project, then have it milled to the size you want.

To make your project really shine, The Bearded Ox carries Ryver Epoxy at a fraction of the price of other epoxies along with Rubio Monocoat finishing oils so you can make sure your wood maintains its lustre for years to come.

The Bearded Ox: Trees Reborn Indoors

Bring rugged luxury into your home with the Bearded Ox Timber Co. with the perfect finished wood product. Visit The Bearded Ox in person or online for more information. www.thebeardedox.ca.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/beardedoxtimber/