Lethbridge will be joining cities across Canada on Sunday in hosting a Sisters in Spirit Vigil.

October 4th is a day to honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two spirit and LGBTQQIA people while also supporting families who have been touched by the loss of a loved one to violence.

In Canada, statistics show that Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be murdered or missing than any other women in Canada.

City Council recently voted to proclaim October 4th Sisters in Spirit Day.

Community members are invited to join a walk from City Hall to Galt Gardens at 6:30pm where a candlelight vigil will take place.

The vigil will also be live streamed via the Lethbridge Sisters in Spirt Facebook page.