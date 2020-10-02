A Lethbridge man, convicted of manslaughter, has had his sentence reduced by two years.

28 year old Addison Wakefield was originally convicted of second degree murder and handed a life sentence for the January 2013 stabbing death of George Span.

However, the Supreme Court overturned the conviction , substituted it with a manslaughter conviction and sent it back to the Lethbridge trial judge for sentencing.

In October 2019, Wakefield was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction but he appealed that sentence.

Last week, a three-Justice panel of the Alberta Court of Appeal heard the case and ruled the sentencing judge erred by placing the matter in the highest category of the manslaughter culpability instead of the middle category.

As a result, Wakefield’s 18 year sentence was reduced to 16 years less time spent in pre-trial custody.