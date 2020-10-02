One person is dead following a single vehicle crash west of Lethbridge.

Coaldale RCMP were called out Thursday afternoon (Oct. 1) after a car rolled over along Highway 3 east of the Oldman River Bridge.

Mounties say a BMW was heading westbound when the driver lost control, hit the ditch, and rolled several times.

There were three people inside the car. A 20 year old woman was ejected and died at the scene. The other two were taken to hospital in Lethbridge with minor injuries.

RCMP say the person who died was not from the Lethbridge or Coaldale areas.

Her name is not being released.

One westbound lane was closed for about five hours Thursday as police investigated the crash.