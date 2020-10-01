Vicki Yellow Old Woman (L) and Dr. Sayeh Zielke (R) will serve three year terms. Photo courtesy of the Government of Alberta.

Two southern Alberta women have been named to the Alberta Health Services Board.

Dr. Sayeh Zielke is a Lethbridge based cardiologist and medical director who also holds faculty appointments at the University of Lethbridge an University of Calgary.

Vicki Yellow Old Woman is an experienced financial professional and is currently the corporate financial officer for Siksika Health Services.

Each new member will serve a three year term.

The Board is accountable to the Minister of Health and is responsible for the governance of Alberta Health Services.