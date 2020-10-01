It’s that time of year.

The City of Lethbridge fall leaf collection program gets going this month.

Gordon Prest, the City’s Environmental Initiatives Coordinator says if you’d like your leaves picked-up (Between October 11 & November 13) , you have to call 311 to make arrangements. City Staff will submit the service request and provide callers with a date when they can expect their leaves to be collected.

“So when you call you’ll be given an appointment. We ask you to bag your leaves and put them out at your regular garbage location about 24 hours before your collection date. Make sure they’re in paper bags so they can be composted,” says Prest.

Last year the fall leaf collection program helped divert 93 tonnes of leaves away from the City landfill, creating nutrient rich compost to be used in City of Lethbridge parks.

There is no limit on the number of bags that can be set out for collection, but filled paper bags must not exceed a weight limit of 10 kg (25 lb) each.

Residents can also request up to two collections.

If residents choose not to use the Fall Leaf Collection Program, they can also mulch their leaves, back-yard compost them or take them to any of the three City of Lethbridge Yard Waste Recycling sites, which remain open until November 30.

(With files from City of Lethbridge release)