Arrest warrants have been issued for two Lethbridge residents wanted in connection to a rural crime spree.

ALERT’s Southeast Alberta Property Crime Unit recovered nearly $20,000 in stolen property during a search of a Medicine Hat home last Thursday.

Some of the stolen property included a cargo trailer, van, bicycles, and various tools and have been inked to thefts in Taber, Redcliff, Dunmore, Bow Island, and Medicine Hat.

Two Medicine Hat residents, 49 year old Dallas MacDougall and 45 year old Christopher Penney, were arrested and charged after the search warrant was executed.

31 year old Shane Poole and 25 year old Nicole Poole, both of Lethbridge, are also wanted in connection to the bust.

Medicine Hat Police, Taber Police, Taber RCMP, and Bow Island RCMP also assisted in the investigation.