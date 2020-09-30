You’ll soon be able to start booking Lethbridge picnic shelters for use in 2021.

All bookings will be first come, first served with the old draw system for shelter sites now cancelled.

Online bookings will be open and ready as of 10am Thursday, October 1.

There are eight picnic shelters of various sizes around the City which can be booked for public use most are available between May and September each year.

The Popson Park, Kiwanis, and Baroness shelters though are available for use all year long.

The City stresses bookings will not be confirmed until payment has been received.

To book a picnic shelter, go to the leisure section on the City of Lethbridge website.