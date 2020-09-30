The driver of a semi-truck was airlifted to hospital in Calgary after his rig rolled over this week on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Emergency crews were called out Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 29) when a tractor-trailer flipped over west of Suffield.

The driver was flown by HALO with serious injuries.

Redcliff RCMP says first responders on scene noticed several drivers taking photos of the accident scene on their cell phones. Police also issued five tickets for distracted driving, which carries a fine of $300 each.

One of the people ticketed was a commercial truck driver passing by.

Mounties are reminding the public that it’s against the law to drive a vehicle while holding, viewing, or a using a cell phone or communication device.