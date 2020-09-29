Alberta’s Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addiction says the government’s efforts in Lethbridge to fight the disease of addiction and provide compassion for those struggling have been met with activism and politics.

Jason Luan is referring to the makeshift supervised consumption site that popped up in two City parks this past weekend.

In an open letter to Lethbridge, Luan writes the temporary mobile overdose site set up by Alberta Health Services at the end of August has more than enough capacity to keep up with demand and nobody has been turned away.

He says he’s concerned for the safety and security of the citizens of Lethbridge which includes those who are utilizing overdose prevention services.

Luan says the Lethbridge Overdose Prevention Society should be directing users to legal health-care services rather than creating chaos and confusion, and using them as a political tool.