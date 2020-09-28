Current Alberta fire bans, restrictions, and advisories as of September 28, 2020. Credit to Alberta Fire Bans.ca

As we head into the first few days of October this week, the risk of wildfires across southern Alberta remains at extreme levels.

It remains very dry with only about 40 mm of total rainfall in the Lethbridge area through the months of August and September.

The forecast is calling for a prolonged stretch of warm, dry weather which could last yet into the Thanksgiving long weekend in two weeks.

Almost every region across the southern portion of the province remains under either a fire ban, fire restriction, or fire advisory.

You can check out all updated wildfire information by visiting the website Alberta Fire Bans.