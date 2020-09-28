The University of Lethbridge already making the call to continue with primarily online courses, as well as a few more in-person classes for the spring 2021 semester.

A post from the university on social media last week states that the safety of students, faculty and staff remains the top priority in coming to this decision.

Officials say any further decisions in regard to education delivery for the spring semester will be subject to evolving public health guidelines and they hope to provide as much time as possible to effectively prepare campus and course protocols.

The U of L decided back in late May that courses for the current fall semester would be delivered largely online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic though, some select lab-based science, fine arts, nursing and addiction counselling courses are still being held in-person.