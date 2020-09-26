Three people are facing charges after drugs and explosives were found at a south side home.

On Thursday (Sept. 24), Lethbridge Police executed a search warrant along the 800 block of 16th Street South. LPS had been investigating that home for several months in relation to drug trafficking.

During the search, officers found some unknown items and called in the explosives disposal unit which determined the items were improvised explosive devices (IED).

Some nearby neighbours were asked to evacuate their homes and other were told to shelter in place as the explosives team did their jobs to make sure things were safe.

Police eventually searched the home and found stolen property, drugs, and cash.

Shaun Hlavach, Allyson Deal, and Jocko Trotter, all from Lethbridge have been arrested. Hlavach is facing a long list of charges which include drug trafficking and drug possession as well as being in possession of an explosive substance. He appears in court September 28th.

Deal and Trotter have court dates set for November.