As a transition piece to the end of October, Lethbridge College Kodiaks soccer coach Sean Carey will travel across the river to serve as the interim coach of the women’s soccer program.

“A big thank you to Lethbridge College Athletic Director Todd Coughlin for agreeing to share Sean with us for the next month,” said Pronghorn Athletic Director Neil Langevin. “We are excited to have Sean lead the women’s soccer technical training through the end of fall”

“Sean has a great track record with the college and brings a wealth of technical knowledge to the women’s team.”

Named the 2019 CCAA National coach of the year, Carey will have a busy fall as he will continue to serve as the men’s and women’s soccer coach for the college as well.

A season ago, Carey led the Lethbridge College men’s team to the programs first ACAC Championship and a berth in the CCAA National Championship. In the ACAC final, the Kodiaks beat Red Deer College and went on to finish seventh at the CCAA Championship in Oshawa, Ont.

Pronghorn Athletics will begin a full search for a new head coach for the women’s soccer program in the New Year.

(U of L Pronghorns Release)