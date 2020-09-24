A man, wanted in connection to a multi-million dollar investment fraud, has turned himself in to Lethbridge Police.

46 year old Josef Korec returned to Canada from the Czech Republic on Sept. 6, 2020 where he quarantined for 14 days in Vancouver.

He turned himself in to police here in the city on Wednesday.

The investigation dates back to June 2018 when members of the LPS Economic Crimes Unit began digging in to an alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud spanning across multiple jurisdictions in Alberta, BC, and Saskatchewan.

Police say a Lethbridge man had been defrauded of more than $3.1 million by a Calgary-based investment company, RAEU Global.

Korec is charged with fraud over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and money laundering.

He was released from custody on a $50,000 cash bail and several conditions and will appear in a Calgary courtroom Oct. 21.

36 year old Dustin Ritter of Okotoks is also facing charges of fraud over $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

He was arrested in Okotoks in July.