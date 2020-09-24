Both Lethbridge school divisions opting to continue with their current pandemic plans that do not allow for extra-curricular or co-curricular activities.

Each district released a brief statement on the issue Thursday.

In the case of the public division, the Board of Trustees says it considered a number of factors and feedback from middle and high schools and there was consensus in maintaining the status quo.

The Board will meet again in mid-October to review the Pandemic Plan.

The Holy Spirit Catholic Division says sports, fine arts, and other extracurricular activities are important but the number one priority right now is to provide excellent student learning in a safe environment.

That Board too, saying it will monitor and review plans over the coming weeks and months.