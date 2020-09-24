Southland Transportation has been chosen by both the Lethbridge and Holy Spirit Catholic School Divisions to provide school bus and specialized transportation services for at least the next five years.

A request for proposals closed at the end of August and Southland was picked for meeting or exceeding the established criteria which focused on areas including qualifications, training, service delivery and the provision of school buses.

It was also the lowest pricing bid over the initial five year term.

“We are very pleased that Southland will be awarded this contract,” said Holy Spirit Board

Chair Judy Lane. “Their proven record of providing quality, reliable and safe transportation services

for our students will be very reassuring to our communities and greatly appreciated by all

stakehholders.”

There’s also an option for the two school divisions to extend the agreement in the future for two more subsequent five-year terms.

“Lethbridge School Division is confident Southland will continue to provide our students with

a high level of safe and reliable bus service,” said Lethbridge School Division Board Chair Clark

Bosch. “We also want to thank the City of Lethbridge being an effective partner with the Division

in transporting our students to and from school for over 50 years.”

The City of Lethbridge announced last year it was ending its longstanding school bus partnership with the two local districts choosing to no longer carry the risk of transporting students as recommended in a city-wide operational review.