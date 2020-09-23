No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the South Zone over the past day.

The number of total cases remains at 1813 in this region with 38 of them currently active.

Of those, two are in Lethbridge and four are in Lethbridge County.

There are two people in this region being treated in hospital for the virus and both are in the ICU.

Provincially there were 143 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

One more school was also added to the watch list on Wednesday, which is an outbreak consisting of five or more cases where the virus could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Three of those schools are in Edmonton and one is in Calgary.