The province’s police watchdog is now investigating after a serious injury to a Lethbridge Police officer at the local LPS shooting range.

On Tuesday (Sept. 22), officers were conducting training in a room at the firing range, when one officer, handling a gun, shot off a round into a table.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says at this stage in the investigation, a 35 year old old officer standing nearby was hit in his upper left leg, by what’s believed to be a fragment from that table.

The incident resulted in a serious, but non-life threatening injury.

The injured officer was treated on-scene and taken to Chinook Regional Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

ASIRT say the fired round was recovered from a nearby wall as part of the ongoing investigation.