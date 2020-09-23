Lethbridge property taxes are coming due next week.

The city says 2020 tax accounts must be paid in full by September 30th to avoid any late penalties.

Earlier this year, City Council approved changes to 2020 property tax penalty dates and reduced penalties for tax accounts this year to help residents impacted by the financial effects of COVID-19.

As of October 1st, any outstanding property tax balances will have a 3% penalty applied.

The tax deadline and penalties though do not apply to property owners who pay monthly through the City’s TIPP program.

If you have recently purchased property and/or have not received a 2020 tax notice, you can contact Taxation at tax@lethbridge.ca. Late payment penalties will not be waived if you did not receive your tax notice.

Cash, cheques and debit card payments are accepted by cashiers on the main floor at City Hall, 910-4 Avenue South from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.