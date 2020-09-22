Lethbridge property owners will soon be able to access their assessment and taxation documents online.

City Council has passed a bylaw providing for the e-transfer of documents to the public.

Lethbridge Property Tax Manager, Kerry Boogaart says the process in simple, secure, and 100% driven by the taxpayer. “So they (residents) can go onto the website, MyCity. The can sign up and access their tax notices. Also they can access all of their tax information and assessment information through this system as well.”

If residents want, they can use their online account for permits, which includes things like inspection results and permit service reports.

A property owner can create an account on that MyCity website and register their property using their roll number and their secure, unique access code provided to them on their Assessment and Tax Notices. Their email and information is used for Assessment and Taxation notification purposes.

In 2018, the City of Lethbridge Tax department advertised and e-billed tax notices for the first time with 110 e-bills being sent. The following year, 729 were e-billed, and this year (2020), the City almost doubled that amount to 1,424 – with further anticipation that this opt-in service will continue growing.