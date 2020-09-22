The University of Lethbridge is joining a National Dialogues series on equity and inclusion.

The aim is to facilitate a conversation to develop concrete actions for change in higher education and in the communities in which these colleges and universities are in.

U of L President, Dr. Mike Mahon says the University of Lethbridge is a diverse campus community with students, faculty and staff from around the world, noting diversity is one of the institution’s strengths.

“We take the responsibility of providing a welcoming environment to all very seriously and embrace the opportunity to further participate in a dialogue that demands greater diversity and inclusivity throughout the post-secondary system and in our communities as a whole,” says Mahon

The first event in the National Dialogues series will focus on anti-Black racism and Black inclusion in higher education, and that’ll take place on Thursday and Friday next week October 1st and 2nd (from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Alberta time).

The outcome of the deliberations will inform the creation of a charter of principles and commitments, which will support the implementation of the actions identified, and help to sustain an enduring culture against anti-black racism and in support of black inclusion.

“These are extremely important conversations for the post-secondary sector and in our communities as a whole,” adds Mahon. “By taking part in these National Dialogues, we are committed to enacting meaningful change that will enhance diversity and inclusion at all levels of post-secondary education. We also see this as an opportunity to then bring this conversation forward, into our communities, as leaders of change for the betterment of all.”

Faculty, staff, students and community members are invited to participate. Registration is free and available at utsc.livecast.ca.

(Files from University of Lethbridge news release)