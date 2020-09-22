A man from Red Deer is facing charges accused of passing counterfeit money in the Crowsnest Pass.

The same man is also facing charges in connection to phoney money being used in Claresholm and Nanton a few days earlier.

RCMP say last Friday, they were called out to reports of a suspicious vehicle in Frank and arrested two people. Mounties say it’s believed the pair had used a counterfeit bill at a local retailer.

Once officers search their vehicle, they found more fake currency.

37 year old Clayton Jordan is facing a list of charges, including using and possessing counterfeit money.

Charges are also pending against the second person.

Both are set to appear in court in Pincher Creek at a later date.