Alberta Children's Minsiter Rebecca Schultz (left) is joined by Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (on screen) to announce the funding on Tuesday. Credit to Government of Alberta live-stream.

Licenced child care programs across Alberta are getting an $87 million federal funding boost this fall to ensure children and staff are safe throughout the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a media release from the Government of Canada, $15 million has already been handed out this month with $109 going to each approved child care space.

Two further payments, one in October and one in November will provide an additional $200 per approved child care space, plus another $2,500 per licenced program or approved agency, per month.

The grants will help child care operators buy more cleaning supplies, safety equipment and any other supplies to comply with health guidelines, without increasing fees for parents.

As of Sept. 11th, there are 2,370 daycares, out-of-school programs and preschools open in Alberta with a total of 50,202 children enrolled.