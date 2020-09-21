Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust late last week.

A search of a south Lethbridge hotel room on Friday turned up about 70 grams of cocaine, 46 grams of fentanyl, 9.6 grams of meth and over $2800 in cash.

The combine value of the drugs is nearly $17,000.

38 year old Jamie Anthony Copeland of Calgary and 28 year old Adelina Christine Adams of Lethbridge have been charged in connection to the bust.

Both remain in custody to appear in court at a later date.