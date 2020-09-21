For those who love to enjoy the sites and sounds of Waterton Lakes National Park, here’s some good news.

The Akamina Parkway is now open for hiking and biking once again. It’ll reopen to vehicles next week on Thursday, October 1st.

The popular area had been temporarily closed for several months major construction which included rock scaling and hazard tree and hydrology work.

The Akamina Parkway is a well-used winding mountain road which starts in the Waterton townsite and runs 16 km along the Cameron Valley, ending at Cameron Lake.