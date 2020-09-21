The Reconciliation Lethbridge flag was raised during a short ceremony outside City Hall on Monday. Credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato)

Reconciliation Week is underway here in Lethbridge.

The event kicked off Monday morning (Sept. 21) with a flag raising outside of City Hall.

It’s celebrated each year during the week of September 22nd which happens to be the anniversary of the signing of Treaty 7 back in 1877.

The City’s Indigenous Relations Coordinator, Pamela Beebe says Reconciliation Week is very important and encourages everyone to come out over the next few days to take part in some way.

“I know there are a lot of problems,” says Beebe. “We can’t ignore that problems exist. The good thing is it’s days like today and all the events this week that we’re saying we support you and we encourage you and we want to help.”

Reconciliation is about creating shared understanding and building strong relationships and respect between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

More information can be found here: Reconciliation Week Lethbridge

Beebe is hopeful Reconciliation Week will help bridge that gap.

“Please come out, please come support the Indigenous community. Come support our events and find out more about us and build relationships and start getting friends who are from the Blood Tribe, from Piikani, from Siksiksa. They’re so close by,” stated Beebe.

Residents will also see City Hall glowing in red, yellow, white and blue throughout the week to draw awareness to the importance of Reconciliation in our community.

On September 22, in partnership with SAGE Clan, there will be a teepee transfer ceremony taking place in Galt Gardens. The teepee will remain in Galt Gardens until September 25 and will be used for cultural connection with the Indigenous community during the week.

(With files from the City of Lethbridge)