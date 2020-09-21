Fish and Wildlife officers from Lethbridge laying charges last week after people were caught fishing in closed waters.

Back on September 13th, officers were patrolling at McGregor Lake and Travers Reservoir in the Vulcan area. Both bodies of water have zero catch limits right now for walleye and northern pike.

The limits, as well as a partial closure at Travers are in place to protect and conserve vulnerable fish populations.

During one investigation, conservation officers caught three people in possession of eight walleye. Two of them are now charged with being in unlawful possession of fish as well as possessing live crayfish.

Crayfish are not allowed as bait and it is also illegal to possess and transport live crayfish.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife says officers are out patrolling provincial waterways and conducting compliance checks at all time during the year.