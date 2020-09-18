The University of Lethbridge has relieved coaches Jack Reddy and Ilsa Wong of their duties with the Pronghorns women’s soccer program, effective immediately.

The recent breach of COVID-19 sport cohort protocols prompted the University to suspend the women’s soccer program and notify Alberta Health Services. While this is a difficult decision given the contributions by both coaches, it is in the best interests of the program moving forward.

Prior to the halt in team activities, Pronghorn athletes had been adhering to all the guidelines laid out by Pronghorn Athletics and Alberta Health Services. During the interruption of training, none of the student-athletes developed symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19. The players are now eligible to return to training.

Pronghorn Athletics is in the process of finding an interim coach and will conduct a comprehensive search for the next head coach of the women’s soccer program in the near future.

As this is a human resources matter, the University will not make any further comment.

(U of L News Release)