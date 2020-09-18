Lethbridge Police have charge a 21 year old man in connection with an attempted abduction incident.

Back on August 30th around the noon hour, LPS responded to the 100 block of Mic Mac and Red Crow Boulevard West, in relation to an attempted abduction of a 13 year old boy.

The driver of a silver car pulled up to the boy and allegedly offered to give him a ride to the store and buy him candy.

The boy said no and the vehicle left the area.

Further investigation identified the vehicle and a composite drawing of the subject. Circulation of the drawing, coupled with tips from the public led to an arrest.

Henrich Van Daniel Blanco of Lethbridge is charged with one count of attempted abduction of a person under the age of 14 years old.

Blanco was released on bail with conditions and is set to appear in court October 1st.