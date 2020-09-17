A man from Raymond will spend the next five years in prison for sex crimes that he committed over 30 years ago.

The 52-year old, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, was convicted last December of two counts of sexual assault. He was between 18 and 19-years old when the offences happened.

During his trial last November, one victim said she was about eight-years old in the mid-1980s when she was abused, which the man admitted to. Another said she was abused around 12-years old when the man returned to Canada in the late-80s, following his mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, accusations which he has denied.

Justice Johnna Kubik pointed out while handing down her sentence, that the man has lived a respectable, crime-free life since these offences, he’s been professionally assessed as a low-risk to re-offend and has expressed genuine remorse for his actions. However, she ultimately concluded that a five year jail term accurately accounts for his high degree of moral blameworthiness, meaning that he knew what he was doing was wrong.

The man will also be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life and has been directed to complete psychological treatment.

Last year, the same man was also found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault from when he was a teen, and was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail on weekends.