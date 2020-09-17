Nicholas Sheran Pool in west Lethbridge is set to re-open on Monday (Sep. 21), after months of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Registration will also begin on Tuesday (Sep. 22) for swim lessons at that pool.

Brad Pack, the City of Lethbridge’s General Manager of Recreation Excellence, says programming at the Nicholas Sheran Pool has changed just slighty in order to account for health protocols.

“We’ve reduced the capacities for lessons, as well as our other swims. The young levels, pre-school through to Swim Kids Four, actually have parents that have to participate as instructors have to socially distance.”

The City is also making some changes to all pools in Lethbridge, including re-opening change rooms, hot tubs and saunas, and no longer requiring pre-booked time slots for public swims.

Robin Harper, General Manager of Recreation and Culture, adds that it’s exciting “to be able to move closer to getting all of our facilities back open again.”

However, pool users are reminded that masks must be worn in all common areas and physical distancing rules still apply.