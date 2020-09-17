A man and woman from central Alberta are facing a number of charges after counterfeit money was being passed at businesses in Claresholm and Nanton.

RCMP say last Friday, September 11 police received calls that fake U.S. money was being used in Nanton. A few days later, some of the phoney currency started showing up in Claresholm and Fort Macleod as well.

On Tuesday this week (Sept. 15), Claresholm RCMP arrested two people at a local business in that town.

A 37 year old man and 26 year woman, both from Red Deer, are facing several charges including uttering counterfeit money and illegal possession of government documents.

The pair is scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court in October.

Meanwhile, RCMP says it’s possible some of this fake U.S. money may still be circulating in those communities so retailers should be careful and report any suspect bills.