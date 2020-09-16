West View Early Learning Educator Jenna Friesen with her preschool class at the Cor Van Raay YMCA. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge School Division.

The Lethbridge School Division is partnering up with the local YMCA to offer an Early Education Program at the new west side facility.

There are about 40 kids, between the ages of three and four, enrolled in the West View EEP at the Cor Van Raay YMCA.

The school division’s Early Childhood Services Coordinator, Isabelle Plomp, says it’s a partnership that formed due to space constraints at Coalbanks Elementary.

She says they needed more classrooms “because of their growing population but also so that they could continue to build on their Spanish Bilingual program.”

Plomp says kids have daily access to classroom space and gyms, just like in a traditional school setting, as well as coordination with childcare in the building for those in need.