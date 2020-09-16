Crews will be busy around Lethbridge’s river valley and the Highway 3 bridge for the next few weeks as they work to install pipes under the Oldman River to house electrical cables.

The City of Lethbridge says an underground system is the simplest approach to stabilizing the power system across the river given restrictions on overhead lines over water.

That installation work should wrap up by the end of October, weather permitting.

Maintenance work will also be starting on Sep. 21st on the transmission line that runs from the north Lethbridge substation to the Coalbanks substation on the west side.

Helicopters are used to complete that work… which you may notice regularly during business hours. That maintenance work is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 5th.