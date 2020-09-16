You may notice some action around the Fish & Game Range over the next few weeks.

Lethbridge Police are participating in night training exercises and residents in that area may notice an increase in noise for a while.

Low light and no light training will take place between 8:00 pm and midnight starting Thursday (Sept. 17) and that will continue on and off until October 7th.

LPS say during the training people in the area can expect to hear shots being fired.

Training Dates: