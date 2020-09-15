The UCP government is spending $43 million to enhance, repair and protect Alberta’s provincial parks and at the same time, creating more than 290 jobs.

Tax dollars will be used to improve trails and pathways, as well as upgrade day-use areas and campgrounds all across Alberta.

During an announcement Tuesday (Sept. 15), Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta is blessed with some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in our country.

“That’s why we are committed to making sure our parks remain accessible and beautiful for years to come with upgrades to the paths and facilities visitors rely on. These projects will get Albertans back to work by creating hundreds of jobs when we need them most,” said the Premier.

Parks around the south region will be getting more than $7.2 for upgrades, however exactly which parks aren’t known right now.

Additionally, the provincial government is strengthening ties with non-profits and conservation societies to help maintain and protect Alberta parks and Crown land.

Capital funding by region for parks and public lands: