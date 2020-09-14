Brooks RCMP are investigating the theft of a large quantity of beef from the JBS meat packing plant.

On August 30th a transport truck, that was subcontracted to haul a load full of beef from the plan to the US, failed to make its delivery.

It was later determined that the transport truck was operating under fraudulent documents and under the fraudulent name of “Transport Pascal Charland” out of Quebec.

The load was valued at over $230,000 and remains unaccounted for.

Mounties say the suspect truck was described as a burgundy coloured semi-trailer with a large bunk pulling a white refrigerated enclosed trailer.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Brooks RCMP or Crime Stoppers.