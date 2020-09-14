PSD Zap. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

The Lethbridge Police Service, welcoming its newest four-legged member during a special graduation ceremony Monday.

PSD Zap received his badge after successfully completing 20 weeks of training with his handler Cst. Spencer Hodgson.

Some of that training included tracking, obedience, agility, building searches and criminal apprehension.

The two-year old German Shepherd comes from the Netherlands and is the 30th police dog to join the LPS K9 Unit.

Other teams include PSD Arco/Cst. James Demone, PSD Myke/Cst. Braylon Hyggen and PSD Robby/Cst. Andrew Firby.

Monday’s ceremony also marked the retirement of PSD Ymos who is settling into his new civilian life after eight years of service.

His handler, Sgt. Rick Semenuik, now oversees the Training Unit.