Very smoky conditions will likely continue for a few days across the province as smoke from massive wildfires in Oregon, California and B.C. blow into our region.

Air quality statements are currently in effect for some areas including Cardston, Fort Macleod, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton and will likely remain that way on and off throughout the week.

Environment Canada’s Sara Hoffman says people should take precautions, especially those with respiratory conditions. “So if you’re outside and doing strenuous activities and you notice itchy or watery eyse, you’re coughing, or you’re finding it difficult to breathe, it’s now time to take a break. Get yourself inside to a well-ventilated area, drink some water, and take a rest.”

Hoffman says conditions may improve slightly day-to-day this week, but there’s a good chance we will see smoky and hazy conditions again on the weekend, especially for areas in the southwest.

Air quality statements are in effect for many areas across southern British Columbia as well. Vancouver had one of the worst air quality ratings on the planet this past weekend as smoke from blazes in the U.S. Pacific Northwest push north into B.C. and now northeast into southern regions of Alberta.

Special Air Quality Statements are issued when the air quality values are dangerous to the general public, even to people without underlying health conditions.