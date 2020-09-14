Lethbridge Police arresting two men last week who were found in possession of what is described as “significant quantities” of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Last Thursday (Sept. 10), a short term investigation resulted in a search warrant being conducted at a south side hotel room where officers seized 163 grams of crack cocaine, 76 grams of meth, and nearly $2,200 in cash.

The combined value of the drugs is estimated at nearly $22,000.

33 year old Carmon Dechamps of Maskwacis and 34-year old Kyle Saddleback of Calgary are each charged with two count of trafficking and a single count of possessing the proceeds of crime.

Both were scheduled to appear in court Monday (Sept. 14).