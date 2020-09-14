Lethbridge Police arrest, charge two men after hotel room drug bust
Photo credit to Shutterstock
Lethbridge Police arresting two men last week who were found in possession of what is described as “significant quantities” of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Last Thursday (Sept. 10), a short term investigation resulted in a search warrant being conducted at a south side hotel room where officers seized 163 grams of crack cocaine, 76 grams of meth, and nearly $2,200 in cash.
The combined value of the drugs is estimated at nearly $22,000.
33 year old Carmon Dechamps of Maskwacis and 34-year old Kyle Saddleback of Calgary are each charged with two count of trafficking and a single count of possessing the proceeds of crime.
Both were scheduled to appear in court Monday (Sept. 14).