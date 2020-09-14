A west Lethbridge McDonald’s has re-opened on Monday (Sep. 14) after an employee reported on Sunday (Sep. 13) that they were presumed positive for COVID-19.

McDonald’s Canada ordered the immediate closure of the 5 Mauretania Road West location on Sunday (Sep. 13) for a thorough cleaning and sanitizing by a certified third party. Our radio station has confirmed that the fast food restaurant has since re-opened to serve guests.

The infected employee worked their last shift between 11:00 p.m. on Sep. 11 to 7:00 a.m. on Sep. 12.

All crew members who came in close contact with that employee have been told to self-quarantine until further notice.

Anyone who visited the Mauretania Road West McDonald’s on Sep. 11 or 12 is asked to take directions from Alberta Health Services.