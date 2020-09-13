Three people were sent to hospital after a crash Saturday afternoon (Sept. 12) between Lethbridge and Fort Macleod.

RCMP were called to reports of a car travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 3. Police immediately responded, however while en route additional calls were received that the eastbound vehicle had hit a SUV causing a head-on collision, west of the Monarch turnoff.

The driver of the car and lone occupant, was airlifted by STARS to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries.

The two people in the SUV were taken by ground ambulance to a Calgary hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours.

A collision analyst also attended the scene to conduct a scene examination.

The collisions remains under investigation.