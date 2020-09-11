Lethbridge City Council has approved asking staff to develop eligibility criteria for Access-A-Ride programs.

Early this week, Councillors received a presentation from Lethbridge Transit.

The aim is to improve the clarity and defensibility of who is eligible to use the service and to target Access-A-Ride for those people who truly need assistance.

Transit Operations Manager, Scott Grieco says contracting an occupational therapist, who would determine eligibility through an assessment process and with a clearly defined tier system, would enable the service to operate more effectively for those who require it.

Eligibility criteria was recommended through both the City of Lethbridge Transit Master Plan and the recent city-wide KPMG review.