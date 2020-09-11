Fort Macleod Town Council is denouncing an act of hatred against a family in that community.

The Fort Macleod Gazette reports that the Walmsley family had a rainbow pride flag, that was flying on their home, torn down, ripped up and burned on Aug. 26, as well as a replacement flag a short time later.

Fort Macleod RCMP are currently investigating the incident as a hate crime, but have not yet identified any suspects.

Town Council issuing a statement last week, stating that this type of violence and hatred “will never be accepted in our great town,” adding that “every individual is integral to our community and has the right to be safe, especially on their own property.”

Anyone with information about who may have been involved in the destruction of the pride flag is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP.

–With files from The Fort Macleod Gazette, Frank McTighe