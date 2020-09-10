A public hearing on the proposed Grassy Mountain Coal Project will go ahead next month.

Benga Mining Limited wants to build and operate an open-pit coal mine near the Crowsnest Pass, about 7 kilometres north of Blairmore.

Production capacity would be, at maximum 4.5 million tonnes of clean coal per year, over a life-span of about 25 years.

It was first proposed back in May 2015.

On Wednesday (Sept. 9) the Joint Review Panel issued a notice of scheduling for the hearing which is expected to begin on October 27th.

It’ll be held online using Zoom and will be open to the public via live streaming on YouTube.